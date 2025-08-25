'Kyunki...2': Smriti Irani's fiery dialogue on financial independence goes viral

Smriti Irani , who played the iconic character of Tulsi Virani in Ektaa Kapoor 's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is once again winning hearts with her powerful performance in the reboot of the show. A scene from the recent episode featuring Tulsi and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) has gone viral for its hard-hitting dialogue about financial independence and lack of recognition for homemakers.

Scene details Mihir shouts at Tulsi for using 'his' money In the scene, Tulsi confronts Mihir for shouting at her for using his money (₹10L) without his permission. She questions, "Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare? (Your money? It's our house, our kids, but money is yours?)... Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun (I was just in front for the 4 pheras, since then, I've only been running after everyone)."

Impactful dialogue 'Salary dete ho mujhe?' She further asks him whether he ever seeks her permission before buying an expensive car or giving costly gifts to his friends. When Mihir tries to pacify her, saying she is "misunderstanding," Tulsi delivers an even more impactful retort. She says, "Thirty-eight saal se tumhara ghar chala rahi hun, salary dete ho mujhe? Salary kya chutti tak nahi milti (I've been running your house for 38 years, do you pay me salary? I don't even get leaves)."