After the Centre eased restrictions for cinema halls, a plethora of films got their release dates. The latest to join the list is Kartik Aaryan-starrer psychological comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The film, a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyya, will release on November 19, 2021. Looks like Bollywood filmmakers are determined to make this year unforgettable for cine buffs.

The movie was described as an "edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller" by the makers on social media. "Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, (sic)" a post read. The film was earlier poised for a July 31 release.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu

Besides Aaryan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The lead actor had shared the first look of the film on social media in August 2019, writing, "Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (sic)" He was visibly excited for the movie but the pandemic ruined his plans.

To note, several movies like Bell Bottom, 83, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, got their release dates in the past few days. It was then that Aaryan wondered if any of his movies would see a theatrical release anytime soon. "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Are none of my release dates being announced)?" he had posted yesterday. Looks like producers took notice!

