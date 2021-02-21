Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 12:40 am

The release date for Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller Bell Bottom has finally been revealed. The film will hit the theaters on May 28, 2021. After the Centre allowed cinema halls to function at a 100% occupancy, many filmmakers have started securing release dates for their movies. Notably, the venture started and completed filming during the pandemic, making it the first Bollywood film to do so.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, producer Jackky Bhagnani announced the date

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter saying, "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari (sic)." Producer Jackky Bhagnani too confirmed the date on Twitter. However, Akshay is yet to post anything about the film's release.

Twitter Post The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta

Information 'I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others'

Tellingly, the team wrapped up the shooting by September last year. Talking about the feat, Akshay had said, "I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it's time to get things moving again."

About Vaani will play Akshay's wife, Lara to be Indira Gandhi

Bell Bottom has been touted as a spy thriller where the superstar will play the role of a a forgotten hero, a R&AW agent. The story is based on hijacking of planes that shook India in the early 1980s. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and has Vaani playing Akshay's wife. Meanwhile, Lara would portray the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Twitter Post The movie's 'thrilling throwback' teaser was released last October

Ventures For now, Akshay has several films lined up for release