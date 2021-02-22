-
'Army of the Dead' to release on Netflix this MayLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 04:00 pm
While we obsess over the upcoming Justice League, director Zack Snyder has dropped another surprise for fans of zombie horror.
His film Army of the Dead is now scheduled to release on Netflix on May 21. The film stars Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, etc.
Snyder has also written the movie with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.
Snyder tweeted the official poster
The director took to Twitter on Sunday to share the official poster of the film. He added that the teaser of the film will release on Thursday.
The poster shows creepy zombie hands emerge from the other side of a closed vault. "Survivors take all," read the poster.
Snyder's tweet got over 36,000 likes on Twitter at the time of publishing.
Twitter Post
Here's the creepy poster of Snyder's latest zombie flick
Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21.— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 21, 2021
Teaser this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/sIgDoz6rmz
Zombie heist
The movie has an interesting premise
The film is based in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries plans to thwart zombies to undertake a heist at a casino.
It was in 2008 that the movie was announced, as a sequel to 2004's Dawn of the Dead.
The movie never got off and in 2019, Netflix acquired it and Snyder was roped in as a director.
Love for zombies
Bautista rejected 'The Suicide Squad' for this role
WWE veteran Dave Bautista, who plays the guy with the blazing guns, Scott Ward, told Empire magazine that he turned down a role in The Suicide Squad for this movie.
He was earlier rejected for AMC's The Walking Dead.
"I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, 'You're too big!'" Bautista recalled.
Statement
Bautista wanted to work with Snyder
Bautista, however, had turned down this role initially.
"I had this chip on my shoulder and was looking for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I read the script and it was a lot deeper and had more layers than I thought. And also, to be quite frank, I wanted to work with Zack Snyder," Bautista told Entertainment Weekly during an interaction.