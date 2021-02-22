While we obsess over the upcoming Justice League, director Zack Snyder has dropped another surprise for fans of zombie horror. His film Army of the Dead is now scheduled to release on Netflix on May 21. The film stars Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, etc. Snyder has also written the movie with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

Tweet Snyder tweeted the official poster

The director took to Twitter on Sunday to share the official poster of the film. He added that the teaser of the film will release on Thursday. The poster shows creepy zombie hands emerge from the other side of a closed vault. "Survivors take all," read the poster. Snyder's tweet got over 36,000 likes on Twitter at the time of publishing.

Twitter Post Here's the creepy poster of Snyder's latest zombie flick

Zombie heist The movie has an interesting premise

The film is based in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries plans to thwart zombies to undertake a heist at a casino. It was in 2008 that the movie was announced, as a sequel to 2004's Dawn of the Dead. The movie never got off and in 2019, Netflix acquired it and Snyder was roped in as a director.

Love for zombies Bautista rejected 'The Suicide Squad' for this role

WWE veteran Dave Bautista, who plays the guy with the blazing guns, Scott Ward, told Empire magazine that he turned down a role in The Suicide Squad for this movie. He was earlier rejected for AMC's The Walking Dead. "I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, 'You're too big!'" Bautista recalled.

Statement Bautista wanted to work with Snyder