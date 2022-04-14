Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 2' review: Too much backstory sidetracks Yash's action-drama

'KGF: Chapter 2' review: Too much backstory sidetracks Yash's action-drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 14, 2022, 11:01 am 3 min read

'KGF: Chapter 2,' directed by Prashanth Neel, hit theaters on April 14

KGF: Chapter 2 released on Thursday. The buzz around the film was huge, so my hopes were high. But, the almost three-hour-long Yash-led film wastes a lot of time giving a recap of what happened in the first part. And, it goes on for hours. Though the film has elaborate stunt sequences, disappointingly, the screenplay isn't tight. Here's our review of the Prashanth Neel-directorial.

Negative #1 Half a dozen intro scenes for Yash tire us

Our hero Yash's entry as the ruler of KGF fading into the frame in a dapper suit spikes your excitement. But, it doesn't happen just once. The hero's intro scenes are splashed throughout the film. He rises from flames, stylishly gets on a chopper, slays the enemies single-handedly with no visible effort, and walks in slo-mo. But, we see this repeatedly and it's tiresome!

Negative #2 Major drawback is the hero's motive

In the first installment, Rocky (Yash) defeats Garuda (Ramachandra Raju) to save the people of KGF. And in part two, we see Rocky using these very same people to mine gold from KGF! The only difference? He doesn't beat them. They are still slaves, only for a different master. Rocky's motive to take over KGF and the back-story involving the same is not impressive.

Negative #3 Yash's 'romantic interest' arc induces nausea

Now, films have to get the idea of "love" right. Kidnapping and forcing yourself upon someone is not love. It is just plain and simple abuse. In KGF 2, Rocky abducts Reena (Srinidhi Shetty), the woman he apparently loves. So, in that light, what she has for Rocky is not love but Stockholm syndrome. But, as a performer, Shetty holds her ground.

Personal Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt are good

Raveena Tandon's performance as the prime minister of India is powerful and pretty meaty. It was good to see her talent being utilized with such a strong role. Sanjay Dutt's Adheera is fierce, but his screen presence is rather surprisingly minor.

Negative #4 Dialogues are ill-fitting, lack punch

I watched the Tamil version of the film and most of the dialogues in that language fall flat. I heard people blabbing about a tornado, ghee, fire, tiger, or something unnecessary all the time. The overuse of metaphors kills the film's overall vibe. To make matters worse, they build no connection with the plot. The dialogues also seem too casual for a period drama.

Conclusion Watch it only for Yash

Flaws aside, KGF has its good moments. The sequences where Yash brings down a whole police station or when he goes back to Mumbai and rides his bike leave you energized. Overall, if you are a religious fan of the first installment and Yash, do give the movie a watch. Otherwise, you can skip it. Verdict: KGF: Chapter 2 bags 2/5 stars.