Release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' deferred due to coronavirusLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 03:55 pm
Bunty Aur Babli 2, a venture of Yash Raj Films, will not release on April 23 anymore, reports said on Thursday.
The multi-starrer film is expected to draw audiences to the theaters, so the studio doesn't want it to be released at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is surging.
Earlier, Haathi Mere Saathi's release was stalled for the same reason.
Correct timing
Aditya Chopra will observe coronavirus-graph before giving the nod
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that producer Aditya Chopra is delaying the release to see how India fares in the coming days, with the vaccination drive in motion.
"Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India," the source commented.
Statement
'One needs to be careful about their release dates'
The source suggested that this is the best thing for the movie, as well as, the Hindi film industry, battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Big films will pull people in the theater post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute toward restarting the industry," they explained.
Reunion
The movie marks the reunion of 'Hum Tum's lead actors
The speculations were confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted that YRF will announce a new date later.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, where Rani Mukerji was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan.
In the upcoming one, she reunites with her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh have also been roped-in.
Twitter Post
Here is Adarsh's tweet
#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari pic.twitter.com/nBsSw5swch— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021
Details
Now, 'Thalaivi' won't face any competition at box office
Bunty Aur Babli 2 was slated to clash with Thalaivi, and with this development, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer will have a free-run at the box office.
Earlier, the makers of Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi had taken the same route by postponing the release of the Hindi version of the film.
The movie's Tamil and Telugu versions will release on March 26, as planned.