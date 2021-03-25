Bunty Aur Babli 2, a venture of Yash Raj Films, will not release on April 23 anymore, reports said on Thursday. The multi-starrer film is expected to draw audiences to the theaters, so the studio doesn't want it to be released at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is surging. Earlier, Haathi Mere Saathi's release was stalled for the same reason.

Correct timing Aditya Chopra will observe coronavirus-graph before giving the nod

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that producer Aditya Chopra is delaying the release to see how India fares in the coming days, with the vaccination drive in motion. "Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India," the source commented.

'One needs to be careful about their release dates'

The source suggested that this is the best thing for the movie, as well as, the Hindi film industry, battered by the coronavirus pandemic. "Big films will pull people in the theater post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute toward restarting the industry," they explained.

Reunion The movie marks the reunion of 'Hum Tum's lead actors

The speculations were confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted that YRF will announce a new date later. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, where Rani Mukerji was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan. In the upcoming one, she reunites with her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh have also been roped-in.

Twitter Post Here is Adarsh's tweet

Details Now, 'Thalaivi' won't face any competition at box office