'Jersey': Bombay HC rejects plagiarism case, film releasing next week

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 13, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

The theatrical premiere of Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey was held back at the last minute. While no reason was revealed, reports suggested that the makers were slapped with a case of plagiarism. But, now the court has cleared the film of those charges, paving its way for a grand release. So, Jersey will finally be hitting the cinema halls on April 22, said reports.

Information What is the case all about?

Rupesh Jain, a writer, had filed the case against the makers of Jersey, saying that the film's story belonged to him, as per Live Law. He claimed that he had written a story in 2007, The Wall, and had got the script registered, too. Notably, the Telugu film didn't face any objection, but the case got filed only after Jersey got a Hindi version.

Status And, what did the court say

After hearing all the sides, Justice Riyaz Chagla noted that Jain approached the court substantially late. The court added that before the Jersey (Hindi) makers acquired the rights to the Telugu film by the same name that released in 2019, they had issued a notice in an industry magazine, thus implying that Jain had ample time to complain against the film's team during then.

Details Makers were waiting for 'favorable order'

A relieved Aman Gill, producer of Jersey, said, "We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn't want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favorable order." He also added that they didn't have time to plan a release on Thursday and rescheduled to April 22 till they got the order.

Cast Get to know the cast and crew behind 'Jersey'

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director of the original film. It narrates the emotional tale of a former cricketer who takes on the challenge of getting back in shape and hitting the field. Apart from Kapoor and Thakur, the Bollywood film co-stars Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur aboard. The total run time will be 170 minutes, 43 seconds.