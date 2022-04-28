Entertainment

'Aadha Ishq' to premiere on Voot Select next month

'Aadha Ishq' to premiere on Voot Select next month

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 28, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

'Aadha Ishq' has been touted as a complicated romantic drama (Photo credit: Twitter/@VootSelect)

Streaming platform Voot Select has announced its next offering. Titled Aadha Ishq, this upcoming series will deal with "complexities of human emotions and relationships." It will feature popular TV actor Aamna Sharif (Kahiin to Hoga) and Delhi Belly star Kunaal Roy Kapur as an estranged couple. Directed by Nandita Mehra, Aadha Ishq is set to hit the streamer on May 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aadha Ishq has been shot in Gulmarg, Mussoorie, and Srinagar.

Apart from Sharif and Kapur, the series also stars Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary, and Pooja Bhamrrah. The five-episode show has been produced by 24 Frames Media.

So apart from stellar performances, we will also get some beautiful shots of the picturesque places.

Also, Sharif and Kapur's fresh pairing sounds exciting!

Quote This is what Sharif said of her character

Talking of her role as Roma, Sharif said, "To portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task." "However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I am excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love," the Balaji Telefilms veteran added.

Information Kapur's role as husband, doting father

Meanwhile, Roy Kapur said, "My character in the show, as Roma's estranged husband, possesses a unique set of vulnerabilities." "Even after his relationship with her goes awry, he tries his best to not let that affect his bond with their daughter, Rene," he added. Roy Kapur "was immediately drawn" to the world of the web series the moment he heard the script, he emphasized.

Details Arora is the protagonist

Arora plays Sahir, the protagonist of the series. Calling it a "one-of-a-kind opportunity," the actor describes the character as "complex" that helped him "to showcase different facets of my prowess." "I took this role up because it challenged me to prove my mettle as a versatile actor. I am excited for the audience to witness this turbulent love story like no other!" he concluded.