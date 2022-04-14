Entertainment

'Otta': Oscar winning-sound designer Resul Pookutty preparing for debut directorial

This film will mark the Resul Pookutty's debut in feature film direction and production

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is gearing up for his debut feature film directorial. Titled Otta, the film will have Malayalam actors Asif Ali and Arjun Ashokan on board. At a media event where the film and Pookutty's production house were launched, makers said that Otta will be inspired by the life of social worker/author S Hariharan. Its release date isn't out yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apart from being an ace sound designer, Pookutty is an actor, too.

He marked his acting debut with The Sound Story, written and directed by Prasad Prabhakar.

The multilingual venture was about a sound designer who wants to realize his dream of recording all the sounds of Kerala's annual temple festival, Thrissur Pooram.

So it seems, his directorial debut will be something outside music.

Quote What did Ali say of this venture?

At the event, Ali said, "Resulkka can do a film anywhere in the world, but him making his directorial debut in Malayalam shows how rooted he is. I agreed to do this film not because Resulkka and Hariharan sir are making it, but it is such a beautiful script that gave me immense satisfaction." Hariharan is also set to produce the venture.

Information Resul Pookutty Productions launched, too

Apart from the film, the launch of Resul Pookutty Productions, production firm of Pookutty was also announced. "An evening long in the making," he said on social media. The upcoming film might start rolling by the last week of April. Children Reunited LLP is co-producing Otta with Resul Pookutty Productions. A teaser for the film has reportedly been shot and will be unveiled soon.

Updates Pookutty is attached to the upcoming film 'Aadujeevitham'

But, Otta isn't the first venture Pookutty wanted to helm. He was planning to make a Bollywood film with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Titled Sarpakal, it was to mark his debut at two points: Bollywood directorial debut and maiden feature film directorial over all. The film, sadly, never took off. On the work front, Pookutty is attached to Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham.