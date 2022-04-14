Entertainment

'Halftime': Netflix-Jennifer Lopez's documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 14, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Jennifer Lopez's documentary 'Halftime' will soon release on Netflix (Photo credit: Twitter/@Tribeca)

Jenny from the block returns! Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary Halftime will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 and would mark the commencement of the festival. Halftime captures Lopez reflecting on her journey to becoming a sensational singer and actor. The film arrives on Netflix on June 14. Lopez's documentary comes after Beyoncé and Taylor Swift got their respective ones on Netflix.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the streaming giant, Halftime is "more than a simple concert diary."

"It is a glimpse into Lopez's most fiercely protected, private moments — the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave," Netflix adds in its statement.

The documentary will also showcase her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show and soulful singing at US President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration.

So, hopes are definitely high!

Details What did the festival organizers say?

"Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that," expressed actor Robert De Niro, co-founder of Tribeca Festival. He added that "The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression."

Information 'Eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture'

"To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true," Halftime director Amanda Micheli expressed in her statement. Festival co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal commented, "We're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx."

Relationship Documentary may showcase Lopez-Ben Affleck's rekindled love story

Whether the documentary will address her engagement or relationship with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is not confirmed yet. Just a couple of days back, Affleck proposed to her with a bright green diamond ring. It was kept steady by gold prongs, while trapezoid and step-cut diamonds surrounded it. Last time in 2002, Affleck chose a pink diamond to express his love for Lopez.