After four years of dating, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt finally married!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 14, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Congratulations to the new couple!

Putting an end to all the speculation, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married. The celebrity pair tied the knot on Thursday at Kapoor's Pali Hill apartment, Vastu. According to reports, the wedding ceremony began around 11:00am with the pheras being held around 3:00pm. Before that, the sangeet and haldi ceremony were organized in the morning. Congratulations to the newly-wed couple!

Guests Close friends, family members made to the guest list

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan at the ceremony on Thursday Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at the ceremony on Thursday Ayan Mukerji at the ceremony on Thursday

The pair got married in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee's attire. Abiding by the pastel theme of the close-knit but high-profile affair, family members of both the Kapoor and Bhatt clan were captured arriving at the venue. Soon, they were joined by guests, including Karan Johar, Anushka Ranjan, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani, Luv Ranjan, Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Twitter Post Team bride was captured leaving for the ceremony

Pre-wedding Ganesh 'puja,' 'mehendi' organized on Wednesday

Before the big day, the pre-wedding festivities were kicked off on Wednesday. Also with limited guests in attendance, a holy Ganesh puja had marked the beginning of the communion. Then, the mehendi event was held at around 2:00pm at Vastu. Kapoor's cousins/actors—Kareena and Karisma Kapoor—were at the mehendi. Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Kapoor's best friend Ayan Mukerji were also present.

Headturners Earlier, Kareena-Karisma's entry photos went viral

These images went viral on Wednesday (Photo credit: ETimes) These images went viral on Wednesday (Photo credit: ETimes) These images went viral on Wednesday (Photo credit: ETimes) Photo credit: Yogen Shah

Speaking of Karisma and Kareena, the pictures of the two stars arriving at the venue went viral on Wednesday. Media persons were able to leak the look of the groom's mother, Neetu Singh, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other close kin, too. Another guest to have turned heads was Johar, whose embellished yellow kurta became the perfect mehendi ensemble.

Security Organizers took great care in avoiding security breaches

Ever since the news of the couple getting married in April broke out, the paparazzi have been hounding the couple as well as their relatives for details. And, organizers have made sure the security was beefed up. To avoid security breaches and leaks, wedding planners had reportedly issued colored wristbands to their team members. Apparently, all staff members had their phone cameras covered, too.

Information Reception scheduled for April 16

Although the reception was scheduled to be held at Taj Colaba in Mumbai, to avoid media frenzy, the event, like the others, will take place at Vastu only, on April 16. Separately, Kapoor is touted to take a seven-day break from work after the wedding.