Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 29, 2021, 02:34 pm 2 Mins Read

'Kala Shah Kala' Hindi remake will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the main role

Over the last few years, Bollywood hasn't churned out much original content. Like, Ahan Shetty's debut vehicle, Tadap is a remake of Telugu film RX 100. Similarly, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is also a remake of a South Indian film by the same name. Reports now suggest that noted Punjabi film, Kala Shah Kala, will be remade in Hindi, to be headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

There are no two thoughts about Siddiqui's talent. Even if the film/series is trashy, his acting will stand out. That's how remarkable of a performer he is. His Best Actor Emmy nomination for Serious Men is one of the many acclaims he gathered in recent times. But, his box office record paints a contrasting picture. If he can overturn this, there's no stopping him.

Talking of the Punjabi film remake, a source told Pinkvilla, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui has really liked the story and has agreed to be a part of the project. The paperwork and other formalities will be finalized soon." The team will take the project to the floors next year, "and the makers are presently working on finalizing the dates and other logistics," they added.

The female lead hasn't been fixed yet, added the source. Amarjit Singh Saron, who delivered the superhit Honsla Rakh some months back, had helmed the original romcom. It starred Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, and Jordan Sandhu, and narrated the story of a dark-skinned guy. He falls in love with Mehta and is about to get hitched. The story takes a turn when Sandhu enters.

Apart from this, the Kick actor will be seen alongside Neha Sharma in Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Next, he plays a customs officer in Sejal Shah's untitled project. After that, we will get him in the supernatural thriller Adbhut, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Diana Penty. Post that he shares the screen with Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2.