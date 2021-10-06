Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Adbhut' teaser raises intrigue effectively, filming is on

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 04:19 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film ‘Adbhut’ has commenced production

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Adbhut makers have confirmed that the movie has hit the floors this month, as was planned. Production of the venture has already begun at a studio in Mumbai and it has Sabbir Khan at the helm. Backed by Sabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures Films India, the film will have Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra in key roles.

Quote

'The #Adbhut journey begins', says Siddiqui on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui shared the film's teaser with his fans and followers. "The #Adbhut journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this," the ace actor wrote. Notably, this isn't the first time Siddiqui is working with Khan. The 47-year-old performer had previously collaborated with Khan in Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael.

Teaser

The ace actor explains the difference of perspectives efficiently

The 0:55-second-long teaser of Adbhut starts with Siddiqui explaining Dhanwanthary and Mehra that if they can't see something with open eyes, it doesn't mean that it does not exist. "Bas wahan roshni kam hain," he says. As usual his eyes talk and we expect the Gangs of Wasseypur actor to be at his spookiest best in this supernatural thriller, which releases next year.

Twitter Post

Do not miss Siddiqui's expressions in the clip!

Nomination

Siddiqui recently bagged a nomination at the prestigious International Emmys

Before this, Siddiqui made to the headlines last month for getting nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021 for his performance in Sudhir Mishra's film Serious Men. Congratulating him, Kangana Ranaut called him "one of the best actors in the world." In the Best Actor segment, Siddiqui will be competing against British star David Tennant, Christian Tappan of Colombia and Roy Nik of Israel.

Projects

For now, Siddiqui is busy with several other projects

The Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor will next be seen in Ranaut's upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru. He will also appear in his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's upcoming directorial Bole Chudiyan opposite Tamannaah Bhatia and the romantic-comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Neha Sharma. Meanwhile, Penty was most recently seen in Shiddat, a Kunal Deshmukh-directorial. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina.