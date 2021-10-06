'Bigg Boss 15': Money the participants are receiving per week

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 02:28 pm

'Bigg Boss 15' premiered on October 2

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 is right now scorching the TRP charts. The controversial show, being aired on Colors TV, has many popular faces such as Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Donal Bist among others. But have you ever wondered how much are the contestants getting paid for creating the drama inside the Bigg Boss house?

Information

Bhanushali is apparently earning Rs. 11 lakh per week!

The name that tops the list of highest-paid contestants is of actor-cum-anchor Bhanushali's. The former host of Dance India Dance is allegedly making a whopping Rs. 11 lakh per week for appearing in one of the most talked about TV shows in the country. The second highest-paid contestant is reportedly Prakash, who is getting paid a hefty Rs. 10 lakh per week.

Details

Shetty, highest-paid on 'Bigg Boss OTT,' comes at fifth position

Afsana Khan, the voice behind Titiliaan, is also getting paid Rs. 10 lakh. Kundrra is up next, who is receiving Rs. 8 lakh per week. Shetty, who was the highest-paid on Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly being paid Rs. 5 lakh per week, same as Akasa Singh. Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are getting Rs. 4 lakh each. Umar Riaz is charging Rs. 3 lakh.

Income

This is how much the host is getting?

If the money charged by these contestants is hurting your head, you will faint after learning how much Khan is making per day. That's right! The superstar is charging a huge 10-digit figure of Rs. 350 crore for hosting the entire 15th season of Bigg Boss. This means that the Dabangg actor is taking home a solid Rs. 25 crore per weekend!

Fee

Here's why Endemol COO says Khan 'doesn't come cheap'

Khan, whose face has become synonymous with the show, was signed as its host in 2010. For seasons four-six, he was apparently charging Rs. 2.5cr per episode, which he doubled the next season. When he hosted season 11, he pocketed a good Rs. 11cr. Some reports say he took a slash last season, but he "doesn't come cheap," as per Raj Nayak, COO, Endemol.