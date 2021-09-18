Divya Agarwal wins 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season One

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 11:10 pm

Reality TV star Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season One

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end today with over a three-hour-long grand finale. Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. The 10-part finale was aired on Voot Select, which also saw Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat among the top five. Here's a recap of all the best moments.

Details

Heavyweight participant Shetty came in third; Bhat was second

Notably, the audience favorite Agarwal even had the support of the ex-contestants attending the show. Bhat and Shetty became the first and second runners-up, while Bapat was the third runner-up. Host Karan Johar announced that the show was a super success, setting a streaming record by airing live continuously for about 1,000 hours. The reality program also earned Voot lakhs of subscribers.

OG 'Bigg Boss'

Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant for 'Bigg Boss-15'

Night of the finale had a twist of the briefcase that left all jaws hanging. Johar gave the five a chance to opt-out of the race to the winner's trophy in exchange for booking a seat in Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 15 which starts airing on October 3. Interestingly, Pratik Sehajpal chose the briefcase and became the first confirmed contestant for the television show.

Highlights

The swapped acceptance speeches of the finalists were funny

Apart from the briefcase, the finale had several highlights. One of them was the finalists' swapped acceptance speech. Before the winner was announced, the Student of the Year director asked the contestants to give the winner's speech but for a different participant. And, Agarwal excelled here with her rendition of Bhat. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's meet-n-greet with the finalists was enjoyable too.

Information

Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin rocked the stage with powerful performance

Johar also welcomed the actor couple on the stage and played several fun games with them. He gave them a "couple name": Renelia! Former contestant singer Neha Bhasin's power-packed performance provided us with great entertainment. Rest of the seven contestants--Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Akshara Singh, Muskaan Jattana, Zeeshan Khan, and Milind Gaba-- were also present extending their support to the finalists.