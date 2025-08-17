Gordon Murray's new limited-run supercar is inspired by Le Mans 

The Le Mans GTR comes with advanced aerodynamic features such as a front splitter, side skirts, a huge two-channel diffuser, and a full-width wing. These additions eliminate the need for the rear fan from the T.50 model. It also gets larger vents and side intakes for better cooling under pressure. The wider track allows for chunkier Michelin tires and sharper handling, making it a perfect balance of performance and design.

Upgrades

Interior has been updated for comfort

Despite its hardcore nature, the interior of the Le Mans GTR has been improved for comfort without losing its sporty feel. The dashboard, switchgear, seat cushioning, as well as pedal pads have all been updated or replaced with new ones. The V12's exhaust has also been tuned for a deep and balanced sound. All 24 units of this exclusive model are already sold out, with production set to begin in 2026.