This limited-run dune buggy pays homage to Baja 1000 victory

Meyers Manx, a brand known for its unique beach buggies, has teamed up with UK -based Tuthill Porsche to create an extraordinary new vehicle. The collaboration has resulted in the LFG, a powerful all-wheel-drive dune buggy that pays homage to the Baja 1000-winning Meyers Manx of 1967. The LFG made its debut at this year's Monterey Car Week and is available with multiple engine choices, including Tuthill's four-valve, air-cooled flat-six from the wild 911K.

Design The LFG comes with a 6-speed sequential gearbox The LFG is a carbon-fiber-bodied vehicle, designed by Freeman Thomas, the man behind the Audi TT and Volkswagen New Beetle. It comes with a six-speed sequential gearbox and front, center, and rear limited-slip differentials for enhanced performance. The vehicle also flaunts twin adjustable coilovers at each corner and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires to ensure optimum handling on various terrains.

Driving experience The enclosed cockpit can be removed in 2 minutes The LFG gets an enclosed cockpit and air-conditioning for a comfortable ride. However, if you want to relive the classic open-air buggy experience, you can remove the enclosure in just two minutes. Meyers Manx and Tuthill Porsche are also planning driving tours for owners to make the most of their cars.