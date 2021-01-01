Millions of fans and supporters of Deepika Padukone went bonkers on perhaps the finest and most optimistic morning we've seen in more than a year, i.e., January 1, 2021. That's because they found that all posts from the actor's Instagram and Twitter accounts deleted. People kept asking why as apprehensions emerged about the star losing interest in social media. But the story is different.

Around 12:36 PM (IST), Padukone tweeted a small video clip, which she called her first "audio diary." The clip was a little over 30 seconds-long, and gave a soothing vibe with Padukone discussing her thoughts about the year gone by. She kept the tweet minimal, wishing "Happy New Year Everyone!" and concluding the caption with "what are you grateful for...?"

It’s 1.1.2021!



Happy New Year Everyone!❤️



What are you grateful for...? pic.twitter.com/mGMb8ofJ0a — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2021

"I'm sure 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was a year of gratitude and being present," Padukone was heard saying, as the animated clip mimicked her thoughts with folded hands and an open eye. The Om Shanti Om actress then went on to wish for good health and peace of mind for herself and everyone around her.

This short clip has received over 27L views on Instagram and nearly 79.4K views on Twitter. While fans of the diva wished her back, there were many who trolled her on Twitter and there were also some who requested her to return. Further, some started wondering if this was a strategy to upload new content after she deleted all her posts on other platforms.

