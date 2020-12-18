-
18 Dec 2020
Karan Johar submits documents to NCB for 2019 party video
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Filmmaker Karan Johar today submitted some documents related to his controversial 2019 party video to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The anti-drugs agency said it is examining the documents.
The NCB had on Thursday issued a notice to Johar seeking details of the viral video that featured several leading Bollywood stars.
Here are more details on this.
-
In this articleComplaint against Johar's party was submitted in September Sirsa alleged drugs were consumed at the party Notice issued under Section 67B of the NDPS Act Forensic Science Laboratory had cleared the video in October Johar has denied all the allegations NCB started the drug probe after Sushant's death
-
Details
Complaint against Johar's party was submitted in September
-
Earlier this year, a complaint was submitted to NCB DG Rakesh Asthana by Shiromani Akali Dal member, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, seeking an investigation into Johar's party video.
It was claimed that Johar hosted a drug party at his residence, which was attended by celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.
-
Quote
Sirsa alleged drugs were consumed at the party
-
"UDTA Bollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state! I raise my voice against drug abuse by these stars (sic)," Sirsa had tweeted last year. After that, the video was widely circulated on social media.
-
Details
Notice issued under Section 67B of the NDPS Act
-
Johar was issued the notice under Section 67B (requires any person to produce or deliver any documents or thing useful or relevant to the enquiry) of the NDPS Act.
The NCB has said that it wanted to check the authenticity of the video.
The video has been under the scanner ever since the agency began the ongoing drugs probe in the film industry.
-
Clean chit
Forensic Science Laboratory had cleared the video in October
-
In October, after the said party video was investigated during the drug probe by the anti-drugs agency, it reportedly received a clean chit from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
As per reports, no evidence suggesting consumption of drugs was found, and it was revealed that the "white line" seen in the video was a mere reflection of a tube light.
-
Clarification
Johar has denied all the allegations
-
Amid the controversy, Johar also issued a clarification regarding the party, terming all the allegations "completely baseless and false."
"No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage [their] consumption (sic)," he added in his statement.
-
Drug probe
NCB started the drug probe after Sushant's death
-
The anti-drugs agency started a probe into allegations of drug abuse in Bollywood after the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Under the investigation linked to Sushant's death, NCB arrested his last girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others.
It also questioned other film stars such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal over the matter.