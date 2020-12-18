Filmmaker Karan Johar today submitted some documents related to his controversial 2019 party video to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The anti-drugs agency said it is examining the documents. The NCB had on Thursday issued a notice to Johar seeking details of the viral video that featured several leading Bollywood stars. Here are more details on this.

Earlier this year, a complaint was submitted to NCB DG Rakesh Asthana by Shiromani Akali Dal member, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, seeking an investigation into Johar's party video. It was claimed that Johar hosted a drug party at his residence, which was attended by celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

"UDTA Bollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state! I raise my voice against drug abuse by these stars (sic)," Sirsa had tweeted last year. After that, the video was widely circulated on social media.

Johar was issued the notice under Section 67B (requires any person to produce or deliver any documents or thing useful or relevant to the enquiry) of the NDPS Act. The NCB has said that it wanted to check the authenticity of the video. The video has been under the scanner ever since the agency began the ongoing drugs probe in the film industry.

In October, after the said party video was investigated during the drug probe by the anti-drugs agency, it reportedly received a clean chit from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). As per reports, no evidence suggesting consumption of drugs was found, and it was revealed that the "white line" seen in the video was a mere reflection of a tube light.

Amid the controversy, Johar also issued a clarification regarding the party, terming all the allegations "completely baseless and false." "No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage [their] consumption (sic)," he added in his statement.

