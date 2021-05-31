Aditya Chopra has penned 'Tiger 3' with Shridhar Raghavan: Report

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:02 pm

A report claims YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan have written 'Tiger 3'

The third installment of the blockbuster Tiger series is yet to finish production, but the team is keeping fans intrigued by frequently dropping new and exciting details about the upcoming espionage movie. While many names were doing the rounds, a recent report has confirmed that Tiger 3 has been penned by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan, who also had written War.

'Makers clear on being careful to take the legacy forward'

As per a Pinkvilla report, Chopra wanted to take absolutely no chance with the story of Tiger 3, and hence decided to pick up the pen. The portal, quoting a source close to the development, stated, "Being one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood, Adi and Shridhar, were clear on being careful to take the legacy forward."

Title has been selected, being kept a surprise for now

Commenting on the development of the project, the source said that the studio had green-lit Tiger 3 only after they "found an ideal follow up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai." Apparently, a title has also been selected, but it is being kept a surprise for now. So what do we know about the story that is to unfold on celluloid?

Tiger, Zoya on the run, to travel to different countries

The third movie will reportedly capture Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) on the run, because of which they will be traveling across several countries. This is why the team also has to shoot at various overseas locations. Apart from these two regulars, there will be a character named Avinash Singh Rathore, the film's main antagonist, which will be played by Emraan Hashmi.

Hashmi would be a 'street smart, badass, suave' ISI agent

A source had revealed that Hashmi would be a "street smart, badass" and "suave" ISI agent, who is going to be introduced as Pakistan's Tiger. The film might sing the "Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye....Tiger Ko Wapis Lao" tune. Tiger 3 was being shot in Mumbai before the lockdown was announced, and makers will pick it up from there, once restrictions are lifted.