KRK's 'Govinda Bhai' in tweet isn't the Govinda we know?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 08:55 pm

KRK has clarified that his tweet was not about the actor Govinda

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has tweeted to clarify that the "Govinda Bhai" whom he thanked some days ago on Twitter, is not Bollywood's Govinda. The clarity came after the superstar commented on the tweet in an interview, saying he has not been in touch with KRK for several years. He also crushed speculations about him helping KRK in the defamation case.

'I can't help if media people make news about you'

Tagging Govinda's Twitter handle, KRK said that he was not talking about the actor in his previous tweet. "I didn't tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who's real name Govinda. So I can't help if media people make news about you (sic)," came his answer. The original tweet in question was made on May 29.

This tweet created all the drama

Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you! ❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021

'Govinda Bhai' tweet came amid his legal battle with Salman

Tracing back, Khan was busy battling Salman Khan's legal team at court and Mika Singh, on Twitter, when he penned the grateful tweet to one Govinda. Many believed that the Aankhen star has shown solidarity to Khan because of an alleged fall out with Salman after Partner. The 57-year-old, however, didn't give time to the speculations to gain momentum, and set the record straight.

'Don't even know the exact problems between Salman and KRK'

Speaking to IANS, Govinda revealed that it was the infamous critic's "agenda" to "create nuisance" amid the pandemic. "I don't even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter," he mused. He, however, gave KRK the benefit of doubt, saying Khan could have been referring to someone else, as no one was tagged.

Twitterati, however, remains unconvinced with Khan's justification

Netizens refused to share Govinda's leniency in this matter though. Known to cause chaos and controversy in his pastime, Twitterati criticized KRK for creating suspense deliberately. One comment read: "Kitna jhut bol rhe ho bhai," while another user pointed out, "Bhai statement badal diya. Govinda sir ke clarification se pehle to ap kuch nahi bole (You changed your statement only after Govinda gave clarification)."

KRK claimed Salman filed suit for his review of 'Radhe'

To give you a refresher, KRK has claimed that Salman has filed the defamation suit because of his review on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Later, DSK Legal stated that was not the case. In fact, it was the "defamatory allegations" made by him.