Twitter Spaces now open to accounts with 600+ followers

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 03:10 pm

Twitter had been planning to open its Clubhouse clone called Twitter Spaces to everyone sometime in April. On May 3, the company announced that now every account with 600 or more followers can host Spaces.

The company also mentioned that Android and iOS device users will be included in this update. Twitter clarified that this step precedes opening Spaces up to all its users.

Quick recap

Spaces is Twitter's Clubhouse me-too, an audio-based social media platform

Clubhouse is an audio-based social media platform that lets users host rooms and discuss topics with few others while everyone else can listen in, much like a live podcast. However, the platform is invite-only, and the Android version just began testing recently.

Twitter first unveiled Spaces in December 2020. Since then, we have seen similar initiatives from Discord, Reddit, and Facebook too.

Why 600+ followers?

Twitter will eventually let all its users host Spaces

The Verge observes that the interaction format is suitable for interviews and panel discussions but Clubhouse rooms have also served as comedy venues and pitch rooms.

Twitter said that it decided upon the 600 follower prerequisite based on feedback received since the platform's launch.

The microblogging site explained that these accounts would likely have a good experience hosting Spaces because of their existing audience.

Information

Live Spaces identifiable by purple bubble, listeners can interact too

Twitter said that when Spaces are live, they can be identified by a purple bubble on the host's profile picture at the top of your timeline. Listeners can react to Spaces with emojis, captions, tweets, or DMs within the Space, and a request to speak.

Monetization

Twitter will introduce a ticketing option for Spaces soon

Additionally, Twitter unveiled some features that are in the pipeline for upcoming releases such as Ticketed Spaces, reminders for upcoming Spaces, co-hosting, and accessibility improvements.

Twitter claims that Ticketed Spaces would make it easier for hosts to monetize their content while listeners would get exclusive access to conversations. Hosts would also be able to define the number of tickets available, and their prices.

Community feedback

Active development, large user base could be recipe for success

Based on community feedback, Twitter additionally included a new management page and the ability for hosts to mute speakers or remove them from the Space entirely. Hosts can also mute all speakers at once.

That said, Spaces could become one of the popular alternatives to Clubhouse's walled garden. Twitter also has the benefit of a large captive user base that it could leverage.