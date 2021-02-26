The shooting for the Bollywood movie Tiger 3, starring actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will start on March 8, a Pinkvilla report said. Before the commencement of the new project, a small puja was organized at the Yash Raj Films' studios. It was attended by the lead pair, the film's antagonist Emraan Hashmi, as well as director Maneesh Sharma.

Quote An insider confirmed Khan attended the 'puja'

An eyewitness revealed, "Salman (Khan) had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other's films." The person added that since Khan was slated to arrive in the studio, the team planned the puja.

Movie 'Tiger 3' will reunite Khan and Kaif on screen

Tiger 3 will see Khan reprise his role of R&AW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore alias "Tiger." Kaif will be seen as Zoya again. The chemistry between Kaif and Khan has always been a fan favorite. Apart from starring in the earlier installments of the Tiger franchise, they also featured in the 2019 movie Bharat.

Background The 'Tiger' series has always done well at box office

The first film of the franchise called Ek Tha Tiger had released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. It was a huge success at the box office and minted more than Rs. 300 crore globally, according to some reports. The second edition titled Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also did comparable business.

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, both Khan and Kaif are keeping busy