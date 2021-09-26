Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Emmy nomination

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged a nomination at the coveted International Emmy Awards 2021 on Thursday for his performance in Sudhir Mishra's movie Serious Men. While the whole nation came out to celebrate the international nod, actress Kangana Ranaut was also not behind. The Thalaivii star congratulated Siddiqui by calling him "one of the best actors in the world." Here's more.

'You're most definitely one of the best actors in world'

Reacting to the news of the nomination, Siddiqui had expressed delight on social media. Posting his image, the actor wrote: "Wow!!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra...." Ranaut shared this post on her Instagram Story, penning, "Congratulations sir... You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world."

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', Vir Das's comedy special also secured nominations

Alongside Siddiqui, India bagged two other nominations this year. Sushmita Sen's web series Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama Series category, while comedian-actor Vir Das's Vir Das: For India is competing in the comedy segment. In the past, the Indian Netflix series Delhi Crime won International Emmy Award in the Drama Series segment. Shows like Sacred Games and Lust Stories also earned nods.

'Serious Men' is based on a book by Manu Joseph

Siddiqui is competing in the Best Performance By An Actor category with Roy Nik (Normali), Christian Tappán (El Robo del Siglo), and David Tennant (Des). For the unversed, the Gangs of Wasseypur star played Ayyan Mani, a street-smart slum dweller who plans to make it big, in Serious Men. It was a Netflix movie, based on journalist Manu Joseph's book by the same name.

Kangana's 'Thalaivii' arrived on Netflix today

Meanwhile, Ranaut, who had cast Siddiqui in her production debut Tiku Weds Sheru back in July, saw her latest movie Thalaivii hit Netflix recently. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress announced the news of its Netflix release. Notably, this is the Hindi version of the biographical drama. Moreover, the 34-year-old recently confirmed her next project: The Incarnation - SITA.