Jr. NTR shells out Rs. 17L for custom number plate

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 02:41 pm

Great car deserves great number plate! And, Jr. NTR is seeing that this happens! Read on how

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., aka Jr. NTR, has reportedly spent Rs. 17 lakh on a special vehicle number plate. The customized number plate will be decorating his recently purchased Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule luxury car. To recall, the actor had become the first Indian to own the Graphite Capsule edition of the vehicle when he brought it home in August.

Details

The huge amount was to clinch his lucky number: 9999

As per media reports, the actor applied for the registration number "TS09 FS 9999" at the Khairatabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 23. Notably, 9999 is the Janatha Garage star's lucky number and he even has these numbers included in his Twitter handle (which is @tarak9999). Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan first tweeted the news online.

Looking back

In 2016, he paid Rs. 10.5L for special number plate

The "Young Tiger" of Tollywood has spent huge sums of money on getting his favorable number plate in the past as well. Back in 2016, Jr. NTR had spent Rs. 10.5 lakh for the number plate of his BMW 7 series car. After successful bidding, his four-wheeler had the registration number TS09 EL 9999. In fact, all his cars have 9999 on their plates.

Lamborghini Urus

The beast SUV cost the actor over Rs. 3.15 crore

Coming back to the Lamborghini Urus, the actor's Graphite Capsule version comes in Nero Noctis color with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. As per an automobile showroom, this particular piece was delivered from Bengaluru. While the exact cost of the special edition is not known, the standard Urus starts at Rs. 3.15 crore (on-road price). It is most likely the actor's costliest car.

Work

We might get official launch of 'NTR 30' next week

Meanwhile, the actor was scheduled to greet his fans with the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli epic Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) on October 13. But the project has suffered a delay with makers waiting for the markets around the world to reopen fully before going ahead with the release. Separately, Jr. NTR might officially launch NTR 30 in the next week, which likely stars Alia Bhatt.