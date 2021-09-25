'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn to go on floors soon

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 01:53 pm

Drishyam 2, which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, is all set to go on floors in December. The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2015 flick Drishyam, a remake of actor Mohanlal's successful 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav are reportedly likely to reprise their supporting roles in the much-anticipated movie.

Director

Abhishek Pathak to helm the Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer

After the unfortunate demise of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who had also backed the Devgn's 2015 Drishyam got the rights of Drishyam 2. Later, it was revealed that his son Abhishek Pathak will don the hat as the new director for Devgn and Tabu's upcoming crime thriller. Pathak earlier backed films like Khuda Haafiz and Pagalpanti and directed Ujda Chaman.

Information

Upcoming sequel is set six years after events of 'Drishyam'

Written by Upendra Sidhaye and backed by Panorama Studios, the 2015 Devgn starrer was a huge success. The film showcased the intense situation after a woman police officer's son disappears. Later, Vijay, played by Devgn, leaves no stone unturned to protect his family from the police. Drishyam 2: The Resumption takes place six years after the events of the first part.

Twist

'Drishyam 2' showcases struggle of Mohanlal's character

The sequel to the 2013 Malayaman film, Drishyam, follows the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family who come under suspicion once again for the missing son of the Inspector General of Police, Asha Sarath, according to reports. In the Hindi sequel, too, Tabu's character of the police officer will reportedly be seen leaving no stone unturned to get justice for her missing son.

Projects

Devgn to make debut in OTT with 'Rudra'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Devgn has a couple of projects lined up. He is currently busy filming his forthcoming OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor is also scheduled to visit Moscow next month for shooting some crucial scenes for his directorial MayDay. On the other hand, Tabu will be next featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kuttey.