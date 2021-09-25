Will Smith birthday special: Bollywood movies he would've excelled in

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 01:19 pm

Happy birthday, Will Smith! Looking at Bollywood movies he would have owned

Will Smith is a talent powerhouse. There isn't one genre he has not tried out without fitting right in—be it post-apocalyptic action thriller I Am Legend or fantasy musical venture Aladdin. This makes us wonder how smooth he would have been in pulling off Bollywood movies of various flavors. On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star's 53rd birthday, let us explore the possibilities.

Action

'Don': Knocking down villains in the most villainous way ever

The first genre on our list is action—a field in which the Men in Black star has been excelling for ages. Our pick is Don (the Amitabh Bachchan-starring 1978 one), where Smith gets to be a bad boy who defeats other bad boys and escapes the clinches of law enforcers. Equipped with dapper looks and clean action sequences, Smith would have been a delight.

Drama

'Dear Zindagi': Mr. Smith as Dr. Jug would be epic

Gauri Shinde's 2016 flick Dear Zindagi brought us face to face with a new, mature Alia Bhatt, the actor. But the character of Dr. Jug (played by the excellent Shah Rukh Khan) was another gift we cannot thank her enough for. And, we are sure the I, Robot actor would have been our favorite life guide-slash-counselor if he was cast in the role.

Zombies

'Go Goa Gone': Goggles-donning Smith downing some zombies? Yes, please!

In all these years, The Pursuit of Happyness actor has earned fame for handling aliens quite effectively on celluloid. While Bollywood might be a bit deficient in this field, Smith does have another interesting action sub-genre to explore here. And, that is zombies! Smith's comic timing and eccentricity would have helped him slip right into Saif Ali Khan's character in Go Goa Gone.

Comedy

'Angoor': Double role, family drama, laughter, whole lot of confusion

Moving ahead, we now enter the humor station. A natural at comedy, Smith would have lapped up the classic Angoor (1982). A tale of double identity and a hilarious amount of confusion, the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer would have perfectly fit the Annie actor. Given the varied scope, we will be waiting for Smith to star in Hindi movies super soon. Happy birthday, Will Smith!