International Joke Day: Some pure comedies that took funny seriously

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 05:50 pm

Laughter can ease us of heartbreak, desolation, and rejection. Films can be a great source of recharging us in this aspect. But we're talking of out-an-out comedy movies of yesteryear, when the script was meticulously written and comedy as a genre thrived. On International Joke Day, let us take active steps to embrace laughter through some pure comedy flicks from Bollywood. Let's dive in.

#1

'Padosan': Where comedy was in music, dialogues, and characters

Jyoti Swaroop's Padosan (1968) is a marvel of Hindi films. Based on Arun Choudhary's story Pasher Bari, the movie saw some powerful comedic performances from Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar. The epic singing battle between Mehmood's Masterji and Kumar's Vidyapati is immortal and full of laughs. Even the caricatures don't feel insulting and cringe-worthy. It boasts of an unparalleled album too.

#2

'Angoor': One of the best tales on mistaken identity

Gulzar's script based on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is perhaps the best tale told about mistaken identities in Hindi cinema. Angoor (1982) starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in dual roles and their chemistry together onscreen is enough to launch you into howling laughter. The comic timing of supporting actors like Moushumi Chatterjee, Deepti Naval, and Aruna Irani was a pleasant surprise.

#3

Watch 'Chupke Chupke' for Dharmendra's charms alone

This 1975 venture directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee was based on Upendranath Ganguly's Bengali story Chhadobeshi. Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Chupke Chupke told a tale of prank, impersonation, and a whole lot of confusion. Dharmendra was phenomenal as Botany professor Parimal Tripathi. One could watch this movie repeatedly solely for his charms. Evergreen songs, witty dialogues of course enhance the appeal.

#4

'Bawarchi' saw Rajesh Khanna in a brand new avatar

Another gem from the house of Mukherjee, Bawarchi saw India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna like never before. Khanna was a cook who held the ties of an entire family together. The guileless jokes and Khanna's pure smile can take all your stress away. This 1972 movie was based on a 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti and influenced the Govinda-starrer Hero No. 1.