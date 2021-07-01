'Hungama 2' trailer: Paresh Rawal's Radheshyam Tiwari returns, with a sizzling wife

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 05:28 pm

'Hungama 2' trailer has been released today

Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal, remains a classic comedy even till today. And now, Priyadarshan will be gifting us its sequel, Hungama 2, and its trailer is out. While Rawal reprises his character Radheshyam Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav round up the cast. Akshay Kumar launched its trailer for his "dear friends."

What is in the trailer?

The trailer is about Tiwaris and Kapoors. It begins with Subash claiming Jafri (a Kapoor son) is the father of her child, which the latter denies. To know the truth, he seeks Rawal's (Tiwari) help, who thinks his wife (Shetty-Kundra) is having an affair with Jafri. Confused? Well, Hungama 2 is set to create "confusion unlimited," but promises to be entertaining. We don't doubt!

Johnny Lever and Yadav are here to tickle your funnybones

Rawal, who's known for his stellar comedic streak, won't disappoint this time too, we're sure. Also, the support he'd get from other veterans in this field, like Yadav and Johnny Lever, will definitely work in favor for the light-hearted film. In the trailer, we just saw a glimpse of the Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh actor, but that was enough to raise the excitement.

Watch out for the series of Kumar, Shetty-Kundra connections

While the original saw Tiwari's spouse struggling to adapt to city lifestyle, the sequel already has Shetty-Kundra as this modern wife. This will also mark her comeback in Bollywood. Further, Hungama 2 had her and Jafri dancing to the hit '90s track Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali. In the original, Kumar featured alongside her. And today, he launched the trailer. So many connections!

Is it a copy of Mohanlal's 'Minnaram'?

The 2003-film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. After watching the sequel's trailer, it reminds one of Mohanlal's 1994 film, Minnaram. The comedy-drama was about a young man who finds himself in a complicated situation when his ex-girlfriend reaches his doorstep with a baby, claiming to be his. Meanwhile, Hungama 2 is set to release on July 23 on Disney+Hotstar.