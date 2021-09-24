Much-anticipated trailer of 'Antim: The Final truth' releasing next month

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 08:26 pm

'Antim: The Final Truth' trailer coming soon?

The makers of Antim: The Final Truth are planning to release the first trailer soon. Set to feature its lead actors, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the much-awaited trailer is likely to release early next month. Director Mahesh Manjrekar confirmed that he is in the process of editing a two-minute-long action packed clip. Makers have not made any official announcement regarding the same though.

Quote

I am in the process of editing trailer, confirms Manjrekar

"The trailer will have Salman, Aayush and some of the other characters. It will try to tell you about what the film is about. I am in the process of editing it. Post-production of Antim is on and we are also editing the trailer."

Details

'First time I am working with Salman as a director'

This film will have Khan as an honest Sikh police officer, while Sharma will be a gangster. "This is the first time that I am working with Salman as a director, and he has done a fantastic job. It is an extremely realistic portrayal of a character (Aayush) who comes from the village and how he evolves into a larger-than-life person," says the filmmaker.

Release

Dussehra ya Diwali: When will the action thriller release?

During another interaction with media, Manjrekar expressed that if theatres in Maharashtra open up by October, they will release the film on Diwali. However, sources close to the film revealed that it is expected to hit the theaters on October 15, which marks the occasion of Dussehra. The action thriller also stars South actress Pragya Jaiswal, who predominantly works in Telugu films.

About

Film marks Khan's first onscreen collaboration with relative Aayush Sharma

The film also marks Khan's first onscreen collaboration with Sharma, his sister's husband. Based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, Antim has been produced by Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films. Meanwhile, Manjrekar has rubbished rumors of an OTT release for Antim, emphasizing that it's meant for the big screens. Does that mean that a hybrid release isn't in consideration for now?

Ventures

These are the upcoming projects of the 'Bigg Boss' host

The Dabangg actor will also be seen in a number of upcoming interesting films that include Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Tiger 3. The superstar is currently busy with shooting for his much-awaited espionage thriller, which stars Katrina Kaif. Apart from doing cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan, the 55-year-old actor will also start filming Bigg Boss 15 next week.