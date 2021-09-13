After 'Radhe,' Salman's 'ANTIM' to also get a hybrid release?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 09:00 pm

Salman Khan's 'ANTIM' is reportedly also going for a hybrid release

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had become the first major Bollywood venture earlier this year to seek out a hybrid release model, where the movie was simultaneously launched in halls, ZEE5 via Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), and other modes. Now it seems, Khan's upcoming actioner ANTIM: The Final Truth will also go on a similar path. Here are the details.

Details

The movie will release on ZEE5 along with single screens

As per reports, the Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial will get premiered on single screens across the country, along with getting released on streaming app ZEE5. Multiplexes are not likely to agree to release the film on a simultaneous OTT format, hence makers will mostly focus on the single screens, reports added. The movie also stars Aayush Sharma, husband of Khan's sister Arpita Khan, as the antagonist.

Quote

'ANTIM is more of a relaunch for Aayush Sharma'

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoted an anonymous source to state that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is pretty determined about the upcoming venture getting maximum exposure. This is because "[Khan] felt that Antim is more of a relaunch for [Sharma] and with cinema halls being shut in Maharashtra, it's best to bring the film on digital platforms to make it reach the target audience."

Information

It will be exclusively released in the theaters outside India

Reportedly, Khan and Zee Studios are yet to finalize whether the movie will get a pay-per-view release or a direct premiere. Outside India, ANTIM will see an exclusive theatrical launch, again a model followed by Radhe. Meanwhile, makers have started building anticipation for the project by dropping the poster a few days ago. While Sharma plays a gangster, Khan is a police officer.

Update

Khan's return in actioner disappointing, he must up his game

Recently, the first track from ANTIM, Vighnaharta, was dropped on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. But all things said and done, the movie looks like another action-packed venture with machismo running hard. Following a similar route, Radhe had rendered very poor results. In fact, Khan's last five films' IMDb ratings didn't even cross five. The superstar is desperately in need of success right now.