'Tarnishing Salman's image': Court temporarily restrains mobile game 'Selmon Bhoi'

A game resembling Salman Khan and his legal cases has been temporarily restrained by a civil court

A Bombay Civil Court temporarily restrained access to an online mobile game called Selmon Bhoi for its "impressionistic resemblance" to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The game made by Parody Studios alludes to the hit and run case and the blackbuck case associated with the actor. Even the cartoon character resembles Khan. The court noted this game harms the superstar's privacy and spoils his image.

Khan is 'certainly' being deprived of his right to privacy

Khan's legal team moved the court earlier, seeking various injunctive and other reliefs against Parody Studios and Google. Justice KM Jaiswal noted, "When the plaintiff has not given any consent for installing, preparing and running such game which is very similar to his identity and the case which was against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and is... tarnishing his image."

Khan held defendants interfered with justice by referencing sub-judice cases

DSK Legal, representing Khan, mentioned how the defendants "intentionally gained a commercial advantage by exploiting his personality rights" and interfered with justice by referencing cases that are sub-judice. Currently, Parody Studios has been restrained from "disseminating, launching, re-launching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor." It was also directed to immediately take down the game from Google Play Store.

Players go around a car killing animals to earn points

As per the game's profile on Google Play Store (the game still remains available to install), Selmon Bhoi is introduced as a spherical endless runner game that has three different stages. In what seems like three globes, a player has to drive a car and kill aliens, which look like deers and other animals, to earn points. There is even a drink called Aish!

The actor had also brought KRK to the court

So how did the game come under Khan's radar? Well, a few days ago, the mobile game had caught netizens' attention and memes and jokes ruled social media. To recall, earlier this year, Khan had chosen the court route to deal with defamatory comments made by critic-actor Kamaal R Khan, although KRK maintained the case was because of his negative review for Radhe.

