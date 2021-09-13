'Hawkeye' trailer: Misses Marvel's tongue-in-cheek humor, but is enjoyable

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 07:20 pm

‘Hawkeye,’ standalone series on Hawkeye, dropped its trailer today

Finally it is here! Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner's standalone series on Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, his Marvel character, dropped its trailer today, and must say, it was worth the wait. It hits Disney+ on November 24 this year, a Wednesday, and it will be of six episodes, just like the streamer's last MCU series, Loki. The superhero show will wrap up on December 29.

Details

'This is the first Christmas we've had together, in years'

The show starts a helicopter shot of New York City, with Lila Barton's voice playing in the backdrop, who says, "This is the first Christmas we have had together, in years." His father Clint becomes emotional at this, and says, "I love you guys," and you get a feeling that this family get together will not stay this way for a long time.

Breakdown

The Bartons are having a gala time, not for long

The next scene shows a musical that is being shown titled Rogers The Musical, the poster of which has a silhouette of Captain America, holding his shield. (amusing touch!) The Bartons are having a gala time in the festive season, with Clint saying how he is trying to make up for "some lost time." But his efforts to do the same have to wait.

Twitter Post

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow 🏹 Watch the new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/VD3CDxaaxs — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 13, 2021

Observation

Hawkeye's 'masked vigilante' past has 'caught up' with him

A "masked vigilante, who terrorized the city's underworld, is back," and we see Renner's visuals from Avengers: Endgame, when Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) had approached him in Tokyo. He had become a vigilante after Thanos wiped out half of the world's population, including his family. "The past has caught up with me," he observes, indicating he has to rectify his mistakes.

Meet

When the expert marksman and fighter met 'world's greatest archer'

Andy Williams' It's the most wonderful time plays, and we see loads of action, even Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) entry. She's called "the world's greatest archer," and we see why. The trailer ends with Barton and his protegee Bishop flying off a bridge, face up, and him sarcastically remarking, "Ugh, this is some Christmas!" The trailer doesn't have Marvel's tongue-in-cheek humor, but is enjoyable.