Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 06:24 pm

The biggest night of fashion is here, after a year's gap. Met Gala 2021 will be held tonight, on September 14 3:00 am (IST), after the 2020 event got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for last year's absence, there will be two shows, with the second scheduled to be held in May 2022. Here is everything you need to know.

Co-chairs

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman to host

Usually, the grand gala is held on the first Monday of May. Like every year, the 2021 event will also have multiple celebrity hosts with actor Timothée Chalamet debuting as one. Pop star Billie Eilish, poet-activist Amanda Gorman, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka are the rest of the co-chairs. Fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and journalist Anna Wintour are honorary chairs.

Themes

These are the themes for the upcoming two shows

Starting it off, Met Gala, or formally the Costume Institute Gala is an annual fundraising event. It is hosted by the Costume Institute of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Notably, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is popularly known as The Met. This year's themes are: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and In America: An Anthology of Fashion (for May 2022 version).

Appearances

The guest list has been kept under wraps as usual

Now coming to the guests, it should be noted that the event will be a much smaller gala. Hence, we might not see as many stars as usual but definitely, some of the top stars will show up carrying the most impressive fashion statements. Reportedly, several COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Guests will have to strictly don their face masks (stylish or not).

Special mention

Indian philanthropist Sudha Reddy is attending in Falguni-Shane Peacock dress

There is buzz the attendees will be mostly young guns. Given all the co-chairs this year are in their early 20s, this might be true. One entry that we surely know of is Sudha Reddy. The Hyderabad-based philanthropist will debut in haute couture attire by Falguni Shane Peacock. Now for some perspective, the gala is set to begin at 5:30 pm EST.