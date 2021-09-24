'My Universe': Thank you Coldplay, BTS for this amazing track!

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Last updated on Sep 24, 2021

'My Universe' finally dropped today!

The wait was worth it! And what a song that was...I am still reeling under its effect. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had announced over a week back that they are collaborating with the globally uber popular boy band BTS, and since then the entire music world waited with bated breath. Their song My Universe finally dropped today, and we are stunned! Here's our review.

Details

Song is a part of Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres'

The song is a part of Coldplay's ninth album titled Music Of The Spheres. Slated to release on October 15 this year, the album has been produced by Max Martin, a new collaborator for the band. My Universe has been crooned by Martin and the Korean septet, while the lyrics have been written by Martin, Bill Rahko, Guy Berryman, and Jonny Buckland among others.

Lyrics

Lyrics of this song are simple and pretty normal

From the BTS's side, RM, Suga and J-Hope have penned the lyrics. The words are simple and narrate how a man's world is incomplete without his lover. (Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson would be elated!) "You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first...And you, you are my universe, and You make my world light up inside," is the hookline.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Downs

Major drawback is lack of translated version of Korean words

The words by the Grammy-nominated South Korean group are in their language and this is what makes the song sound sweeter. BTS's creamy vocals complement the words and the track is so smooth that you feel like oil is moving on a glossy surface. The only complaint, and a major one at that, is the lack of a translated version of the Korean paragraphs.

Conclusion

'My Universe' will be on everyone's playlist in no time!

So that others don't scratch their heads while understanding what the BTS are saying, I have attached the link here. This one thing brings the whole appeal of the lyrical video down, which otherwise is pleasing to the eyes. My guess is My Universe will become the youth's anthem in no time! Verdict: 5 stars for the song, 3 for lyrical video.