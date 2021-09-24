BTS and Coldplay drop their new single 'My Universe'

The new single, a love song, will be part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres,' to be released on October 15

Popular South Korean band BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated single My Universe is out with lyrics in English and Korean. The new single, a love song, will be part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album Music Of The Spheres, to be released on October 15. While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

The collaboration comes after months of speculation

"You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside," Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics. The collaboration comes after months of speculation. The BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

In February, BTS covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You'

BTS recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals weekly music series Released ahead of the premiere of BTS Permission To Dance MV (Shorts Challenge version). In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number Fix You on MTV Unplugged. The British group later shared a link to BTS's special performance on Twitter.

There were rumors of BTS featuring on Coldplay's new song

Coldplay shared the link of the performance on Twitter writing "beautiful" in Korean language and signed "Love" in the English language, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland. Back in July, there were rumors that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

'Permission To Dance' music video has crossed 100mn views

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance by BTS has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, with one million likes. This isn't a big surprise as their previous tracks like Dynamite, Blood, and Butter have also been quite successful. Permission To Dance has been co-written by English singer Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, and Jenna Andrews.