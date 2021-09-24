'Bigg Boss 15': Latest updates about the Salman Khan-hosted show

'Bigg Boss' is returning with its 15th edition

Bigg Boss is set to come back with its 15th season. The controversial show, which will start airing from October 2, will again have superstar Salman Khan as its host. Recently, a special event was held where the names of a few contestants, who will be joining the upcoming season, were revealed. To recall, Pratik Sehajpal is already on board the show.

Details

Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat to join 'Bigg Boss Season 15'

28-year-old Sehajpal, known for his appearance in MTV Love School, pulled himself out of the Bigg Boss OTT race to enter Bigg Boss 15. And, now makers have confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT runners-up Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will be among some contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Ek Deewaana Tha actress Donal Bisht has also confirmed her participation in the reality show.

Quotes

'My only relationship that has lasted this long,' says Khan

Umar Riaz, brother of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, is also another confirmed inmate. Khan made his appearance at the aforementioned event through a video, where he quipped his association with Bigg Boss is the "only relationship that has lasted this long." "Some relationships, what do I say. Let it be. (But) Bigg Boss has brought certain permanence in my life," he added.

Information

Khan will start shooting for the show from next week

"I like the show. I get to learn a lot. It tries my patience. Every time I lose my cool, I wish I hadn't lost it. Then I try harder (to be patient)," the Dabangg actor said. "But the show's format is such that something keeps happening and then I've to go and correct," he added. Khan starts shooting Bigg Boss from next week.

Theme

New theme of 'BB' to test survival strategy of contestants

This time, makers have designed the sets as per the "jungle theme," and so keeping in line with that, contestants will be given "lesser than before." "They will only get a tiny survival kit, and luxury budgets will be slashed," Khan informed. At the event, pictures of which went viral online, former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh were also present.