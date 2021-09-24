Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' wins trophy at Swedish International Film Festival

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:48 pm

Fahadh Faasil has announced that his film Joji, based on the life of an engineering dropout, has bagged a special award at the 2021 Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF). Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April this year. Faasil, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, took to his Facebook page to share the news with his fans.

The 39-year-old actor shared the 'good news' on Facebook

The actor-cum-producer wrote, "Good News from Sweden! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021." The 39-year-old star had also announced the film's official selection at the SIFF through his official Facebook page on September 15. "Joji in official selection for Swedish International Film Festival, 2021," the Facebook post, which garnered over 32K likes, read.

Award winning films will be screened at SIFF

SIFF provides a platform to producers, directors and actors from all over the world for showcasing their independent films. And this year, the festival of celebration of world cinema will start from October 25 and go on till October 31. Reportedly, all the films that have won awards in this film festival, across different categories, will be screened during the week-long movie carnival.

These are the films Faasil is busy with right now

Further, on the work front, Faasil has many interesting projects in pipeline. He has Malayankunju, an upcoming survival thriller. It is being backed by Fazil, who is also directing the flick. Rajisha Vijayan is Faasil's co-star. Pushpa, the two-part Telugu film, will have him play Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, while Allu Arjun will portray the titular character. Vikram is another of Faasil's promising ventures.

'Joji' marks the second collaboration between Faasil, Pothan and Pushkaran

Coming back to Joji, it has been touted as one of the best Malayalam movies of 2021. This award-winning film marks the second collaboration between Faasil, Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, who has penned the film's script. The trio had earlier worked together in Maheshinte Prathikaaram, a 2016 release, which starred Faasil as the lead, alongside Anusree, Soubin Shahir, Aparna Balamurali and Alencier Ley Lopez.