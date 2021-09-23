Dulquer Salmaan shuns rumors about Prithiviraj Sukumaran's cameo in 'Kurup'

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 10:00 pm

Dulquer Salmaan will play Kerela's most wanted criminal in 'Kurup'

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to play an antagonist for the first time in his upcoming movie, Kurup. The actor will be seen romancing Geetu Mohandas's Moothon alumna Sobhita Dhulipala. While the ensemble cast of the film includes actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, and Maya Menon, rumours suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing a special character in this crime thriller.

Rumors

Salmaan took to Instagram to address the rumors

However, Salmaan has shunned all rumors of Sukumaran's involvement in his upcoming movie. He has penned a long note on Instagram, where he has requested everyone not to spread any "fake information" regarding this flick. Salmaan, in his Instagram Story, also pointed out that propagating false information about the movie is not "fair to his fans," as they have expectations from the ventures.

Instagram

'It is encouraging to see the buzz,' says the actor

"It is encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I'm really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon. However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now," said the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor. "When the time is right, you will get to watch the film and witness first hand who are doing cameos in Kurup," he added.

Details

'Kurup' is based on Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup

Meanwhile, Kurup, which has been inspired by the life of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, will showcase Salmaan in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is being backed by the 35-year-old actor himself through his Wayfarer Films. Kurup has been written by KS Aravind, Jithin K Jose, and Daniell Sayooj Nair and is likely to hit the screens soon.

Information

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Apart from featuring in this Malayalam thriller, Salmaan is set to star in many interesting movies. He will be seen in Salute, where he will be a cop. The actor is also producing this film. Hey Sinamika, a Tamil venture, will co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal alongside Salmaan. Meanwhile, Kurup will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.