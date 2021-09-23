'Fantastic Beasts 3,' starring Eddie Redmayne, finally gets release date

'Fantastic Beasts 3' release date out

Makers of the third film of the Fantastic Beasts series have announced its official title, and it sounds so familiar to Harry Potter fans. The upcoming fantasy film, directed by David Yates, has been named Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third installment of the franchise, a sequel to the 2018 movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, also got a release date.

'Fantastic Beasts 3' will release next year in April

The Warner Bros' film, starring Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston, is set to release next year on April 15. While many were delighted to learn about this, a huge section consisting of Johnny Depp's admirers raised slogans against the film. They took to social media to protest against the movie. To recall, Depp skillfully played Gellert Grindelwald in the 2018 Fantastic Beasts film.

'No Depp no watch,' said this Depp fan on Twitter

It's simple, no Depp no watch. You screwed the pooch by keeping on Amber Heard but firing Depp for an equally abusive marriage. She even admitted to punching him and throwing things at him. Equality goes both ways. — RoxyBlue (@Sablesabine) September 22, 2021

Netizens are asking makers to bring back Depp

Depp was ousted from the film after losing a high-profile libel case with a UK tabloid, which branded him a "wife-beater." Netizens are angry that his former wife Amber Heard has been retained in Aquaman 2, another Warner Bros. product, but Depp was dropped. Further, they have threatened to boycott the movie. Meanwhile, Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen replaced him last year in November.

Mikkelsen is both excited and anxious to portray Grindelwald

Despite being excited, Mikkelsen is anxious about the paradigm shifts in the performances, dialogue delivery, and the difference in character treatment by the two actors. "Well it's going to be me, so that's a difference," he cheekily said once. Fortunately, the franchise is about magic and so, Mikkelsen need not ape all of Depp, because this will be his role in the long run.

'Fantastic Beasts' is a five-part franchise created by JK Rowling

Fantastic Beasts is a five-part franchise and marked the screenwriting debut of author JK Rowling. It is a spin-off and a prequel to her Harry Potter franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will showcase Redmayne's magizoologist character Newt Scamander and a younger version of Harry Potter's Dumbledore battling Grindelwald, the Dark Lord before Voldemort's ascension. It also stars Dan Fogler and Ezra Miller.