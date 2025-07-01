CSK interested in acquiring Sanju Samson; other franchises line up
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed their interest in acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. However, the franchise have not yet approached the Royals management formally. A senior CSK official told Cricbuzz that the Yellow Army are considering the option of bringing him on board but have not decided who they would trade him with. As per Cricbuzz, other franchises are also interested in roping in Samson.
Trade considerations
Who will be traded in return?
The official said, "We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener." However, the question of who would be traded in return remains unanswered as the matter hasn't progressed yet. "Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," added the official.
Trade history
CSK have rarely traded players
CSK have rarely traded players in IPL's history, with Robin Uthappa being the only notable trade from Rajasthan Royals before the 2021 season. The current trading window is open, and it will be interesting to see CSK make a formal approach to the RR management. Speculations suggest that other teams have also shown interest in Samson.
Samson
How RR, Samson fared in IPL 2025
Under Samson, RR finished ninth in the IPL 2025 standings. They won four and lost 10 games. Despite having a strong pool, the Royals failed to reach the playoffs. Skipper Samson, who missed the first few matches with injury, scored 285 runs from nine outings at an average of 35.62. His strike rate was over 140 (HS: 66).