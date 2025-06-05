PBKS will be back bigger and stronger: Ricky Ponting
What's the story
Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has expressed his pride in the team despite their narrow defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League final.
The former Australian international was disappointed after PBKS lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just six runs in Ahmedabad.
However, he chose to focus on the positives and promised a stronger comeback next season.
Future outlook
Ponting's thoughts after PBKS's loss in final
"It was only a couple of days ago that we were here celebrating one of our great wins for the season to get into the final, and today we probably feel that we let one slip," Ponting was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
He added, "But with this group being as young as it is, we'll be back bigger and stronger next season."
Team transformation
Vision for transforming the team
Ponting, who took over as head coach, had a clear vision of transforming the team.
He said, "I made it clear when I was appointed head coach that I wanted to make sure things were different."
He emphasized on a complete overhaul from top to bottom - owners, coaches and even the bus driver.
Team evolution
Nearly title-winning campaign for PBKS
Despite only retaining uncapped batters Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the mega auction, PBKS managed to build a strong squad that nearly clinched their maiden IPL title.
Ponting said, "I wanted to make significant changes and I think we've managed to do that."
He praised the players and staff involved in this campaign for making it an enjoyable experience.
Team strategy
Strategy behind building the squad
Ponting revealed his strategy for building a strong team.
He said, "Retaining Prabhsimran and Shashank allowed us to go in with a big budget."
The Kings started with experienced players like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal before looking for young talent to make the franchise "different and dynamic."