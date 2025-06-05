IPL 2025: Presenting the best uncapped players of the season
What's the story
The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed some remarkable performances from uncapped players.
The tournament concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Punjab Kings in the final, clinching their maiden title.
Among these rising stars, five players stood out for their exceptional contributions to their respective teams, either with the bat or the ball.
Let's take a look at them.
#1
Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings opener, Prabhsimran Singh, was the highest-scoring uncapped player in IPL 2025.
He scored a whopping 549 runs in 17 innings at an impressive strike rate of 160.52.
These are the third-most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season.
The tally included four half-centuries and a best score of 91.
His explosive starts were instrumental in PBKS's journey to the final.
#2
Priyansh Arya - Punjab Kings
In his debut IPL season, Priyansh Arya made a strong opening pair with Prabhsimran.
The left-handed batsman scored 475 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 179.24.
These are the most runs by an uncapped Indian player in his maiden IPL season.
His best performance was against Chennai Super Kings, where he scored a century off just 39 balls, leading to PBKS's victory.
Arya recorded a couple of fifties as well.
#3
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to feature in the IPL, also became the tournament's youngest centurion.
The 14-year-old scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history.
In just seven innings this season, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1).
No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries this year had a better strike rate.
#3
Digvesh Rathi - Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants's mystery spinner, Digvesh Rathi, was one of the tournament's biggest discoveries.
He took 14 wickets from 13 games to become LSG's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.
Despite his aggressive celebrations and fines, Rathi maintained an impressive economy rate of just 8.25 runs per over throughout the season.
His brilliance even allowed LSG to drop the out-of-form Ravi Bishnoi from the XI.
#5
Naman Dhir - Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir has been going strength to strength since his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians last year.
The 25-year-old aced the finisher's role this season as he ended his campaign with 252 runs from 12 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 182.60.
He hence was instrumental in taking MI to the playoffs. Dhir's best score in IPL 2025 was 46.