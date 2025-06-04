IPL: Uncapped Indian batters with 400-plus runs in debut season
Though Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title, their opener Priyansh Arya has etched his name in the record books in his debut season.
He scored a whopping 475 runs, the most by an uncapped Indian player in his maiden IPL season.
Here we decode the uncapped Indian batters who touched the 400-run mark in their very first IPL campaign.
#3
439 - Shreyas Iyer, 2015
PBKS's current captain Shreyas Iyer was named the Emerging Player of IPL 2015 for scoring 439 runs.
He debuted for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as the then 20-year-old and made an instant impact.
Having played 14 games, he clobbered 439 runs at 33.76 to finish as Delhi's highest run-getter.
His strike rate was 128.36 as Iyer struck four fifties (HS: 83). DD, however, failed to qualify for playoffs that year.
#2
473 - Devdutt Padikkal, 2020
Devdutt Padikkal emerged as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's mainstay opener in the 2020 IPL season, which took place in UAE.
The southpaw was instrumental in their run to the Eliminator.
He finished as RCB's highest run-scorer, having amassed 473 runs from 15 games at an average of 31.53.
His strike rate (124.80) was decent as the tally included five fifties (HS: 74). Like Iyer, Padikkal also won the Emerging Player Award.
#1
475 - Priyansh Arya, 2025
Arya narrowly managed to go past Padikkal's tally thanks to his exploits in IPL 2025.
The PBKS sensation ended his maiden IPL season with 475 runs from 17 matches at 27.94.
The tally includes three 50-plus scores, including a brilliant hundred versus Chennai Super Kings.
His strike rate of 179.3 is the highest for any PBKS opening batter in a single IPL season, among those who have faced at least 150 balls.