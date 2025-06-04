What's the story

Though Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title, their opener Priyansh Arya has etched his name in the record books in his debut season.

He scored a whopping 475 runs, the most by an uncapped Indian player in his maiden IPL season.

Here we decode the uncapped Indian batters who touched the 400-run mark in their very first IPL campaign.