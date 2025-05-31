Shreyas Iyer averages 27.60 vs MI in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second Qualifier of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is among the batters to watch out for as he has been among the runs this season.
Here we decode his stats against MI.
Stats
Iyer has blown hot and cold vs MI
Iyer has not really enjoyed tackling the five-time champions and his numbers state the same.
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 19 matches against MI, Iyer has racked up 414 runs at an average of 27.60.
The tally includes a paltry strike rate of 118.28. He owns two half-centuries against MI with his best score being 83.
Notably, Iyer made a 50-ball 65 while leading Delhi Capitals in the 2020 IPL final against MI.
Face-off
Numbers vs key MI bowlers
MI's new-ball pacer Trent Boult has dismissed Iyer once across 10 T20 innings.
Jasprit Bumrah has also tackled Iyer 10 times in IPL, dismissing him just once.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya has trapped his opposite number once across two IPL meetings.
Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has also dismissed the PBKS skipper once across nine T20 meetings.
Campaign
500-plus runs in IPL 2025
Notably, Iyer scored a match-winning 16-ball 26* in PBKS's only meeting with MI in the IPL 2025 league stage.
Overall, he has mustered 516 runs at 46.90 in IPL 2025 with his strike rate being a sensational 170.86 (50s: 5).
This makes him only the second captain in PBKS history, after KL Rahul, to score more than 500 runs in a single season.