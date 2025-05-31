What's the story

Gujarat Titans' campaign in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end as they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

However, two of their players Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna enjoyed dream campaigns.

Both players are still in contention to win the Orange and Purple Caps, respectively.

While Sudharsan accumulated 759 runs from 15 matches, Prasidh finished with 25 scalps.

Here we decode their stellar campaigns in IPL 2025.