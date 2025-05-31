GT stars Sudharsan, Prasidh clocked these numbers in IPL 2025
What's the story
Gujarat Titans' campaign in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end as they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
However, two of their players Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna enjoyed dream campaigns.
Both players are still in contention to win the Orange and Purple Caps, respectively.
While Sudharsan accumulated 759 runs from 15 matches, Prasidh finished with 25 scalps.
Here we decode their stellar campaigns in IPL 2025.
Season stats
Sudharsan's stellar performance in IPL 2025
Sudharsan scored a fluent 80 off 51 balls in his final outing, taking his season tally to an impressive 759 runs.
The southpaw had an impressive average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17 in IPL 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.
He scored six fifties and a match-winning century against Delhi Capitals during the season.
At 23 years and 227 days old, he became the youngest player ever to score over 700 runs in a single IPL season.
Information
Sudharsan only behind these names
Sudharsan became just the fifth batter in IPL history to score over 750 runs in a single season. He joined an elite club that includes Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016), Shubman Gill (890 in 2023), Jos Buttler (863 in 2022), and David Warner (848 in 2016).
Partnership
Stellar partnerships with Gill
Alongside captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan formed a formidable opening pair.
They added 912 runs as a pair this season at 65.14. This includes three century and four half-century stands.
Only two pairs have recorded more partnership runs in a solitary IPL season.
RCB pairs of AB de Villiers-Kohli & Faf du Plessis-Kohli currently top this list, having added 939 runs each in the 2016 and 2023 seasons, respectively.
Records
Other records scripted by Sudharsan this season
Earlier in the season, Sudharsan became the fastest Indian to complete 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The southpaw achieved the milestone in just 54 innings. In the overall list, he is only second to Australian Shaun Marsh, who took 53 innings.
He also became the fastest batter to complete 1,500 IPL runs. The 23-year-old accomplished the incredible feat in just 35 innings.
Krishna
Prasidh tallied 25 wickets
Prasidh recorded 25 wickets at a solid average of 19.52 in IPL 2025. His economy rate is an impressive 8.27.
The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/41).
The pacer, who entirely missed the last two seasons due to fitness issues, clocked 20-plus scalps in a season for the first time.
Prasidh went wicket-less just twice across 15 innings this year.
On nine occasions, he finished with two or more wickets.
Information
Most wickets in death overs
11 of Prasidh's wickets came in the final four overs. No other bowler has even 10 wickets so far in this regard. His wicket-taking ability toward the end often powered the Titans.
Elite list
Fourth GT bowler with this feat
Prasidh became just the fourth bowler to clock 25 wickets for GT in a season.
He joined the likes of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma, who dominated the bowling charts in the 2023 season.
While Shami won the Purple Cap with 28 wickets that season, the other two bagged 27 wickets apiece.