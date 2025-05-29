RCB spinner Suyash Sharma floors PBKS in Qualifier 1: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner Suyash Sharma was sensational in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 season against Punjab Kings.
Suyash bowled well in Mullanpur to help his side bowl PBKS out for a paltry score of 101 in 14.1 overs.
He bowled three overs and finished with 3/17 to leave PBKS stunned. His performance has helped RCB in race for reaching the final.
Bowling
A magnificent spell from Suyash
Suyash was introduced in the 9th over. He struck gold in his first over itself by sending 2 PBKS batters back to the hut.
Shashank Singh misread the leg-spinner to be castled before Musheer Khan was trapped leg before wicket.
Suyash started the 11th over by conceding 5 wides, but he dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis (26).
His 3rd over went for 9 runs.
Wickets
Career-best IPL figures for Suyash
Suyash has raced to a total of 41 wickets in 20 overs cricket from 40 matches at 27.82, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In the IPL, he owns 18 wickets from 26 games. He averages 44.16 with his economy rate being 8.73.
3/17 is now his best spell in the tourney. In the ongoing season, he has claimed 8 scalps for RCB at 52.87.