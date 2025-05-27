In a high-stakes match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Arya rose to the occasion with an impressive 62 off 35 balls.

His innings included nine boundaries and two sixes.

The left-hander played a crucial role in Punjab's chase of 185 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, forming a vital 109-run partnership with Josh Inglis.

Playing his maiden IPL season, Arya has been phenomenal as he has also struck a ton.