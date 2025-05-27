IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting's prediction about Priyansh Arya comes true
What's the story
Punjab Kings's head coach Ricky Ponting is a proud man after his team secured a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage.
The achievement is their first in 11 years, and it was largely due to the collective effort of a "hugely talented" group of players.
However, Ponting was quick to highlight one special young star who has been instrumental in this success - Priyansh Arya.
Stellar performance
Priyansh Arya's match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians
In a high-stakes match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Arya rose to the occasion with an impressive 62 off 35 balls.
His innings included nine boundaries and two sixes.
The left-hander played a crucial role in Punjab's chase of 185 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, forming a vital 109-run partnership with Josh Inglis.
Playing his maiden IPL season, Arya has been phenomenal as he has also struck a ton.
Coach's remark
Ponting praises Arya's fearless talent
Ponting had earlier predicted Arya as one of the finds of the tournament, a statement he reiterated after Punjab's win against Mumbai.
"I said maybe four or five games in that Priyansh is one of the finds of the tournament. Hard to argue with that now. Fearless young talent, seeing and hitting the ball," Ponting said after the victory on Monday, May 26.
Rising star
Arya's explosive batting and resilience
Arya, who is known for hitting six sixes in an over during a Delhi Premier League match, made his IPL 2025 debut with a bang, smashing 47 off just 23 balls against Gujarat Titans.
After some quiet outings early on, he bounced back with a blistering 103 off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings.
His century came shortly after being rattled by Jofra Archer's pace, showcasing the youngster's grit and ability to absorb pressure.
Versatile player
Arya's evolution as a multi-dimensional batter
Throughout IPL 2025, Arya has evolved into a multi-dimensional batter.
In the match against MI, he displayed restraint and game awareness before attacking Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs.
Captain Shreyas Iyer praised Arya's performance this season, saying "Young players like him are fearless. They tick all the boxes in the nets, and now the results are showing on the field."
Stats
Three 50-plus scores for Priyansh in IPL 2025
Playing his maiden IPL season, the uncapped Indian opener has raced to 424 runs from 14 games at an average of 30.28.
In Jaipur, he slammed his third 50-plus score in the tournament (1 century).
Priyansh has massively contributed to PBKS's success this season. He has been striking at 183.54.
The southpaw has made a formidable opening pair with Prabhsimran Singh.