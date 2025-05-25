IPL: Dewald Brevis completes 2,000 T20 runs with whirlwind fifty
What's the story
A whirlwind knock from Dewald Brevis powered Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Brevis once again gave an exhibition of his exhilarating strokes as the Super Kings registered their highest score this season.
The 22-year-old, who hammered a 23-ball 57, also completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Another explosive knock from Brevis
Brevis came in after CSK were down to 144/3 with Shivam Dube's dismissal. Their top order played with the required intent.
Brevis didn't let the scoring rate drop as Ravindra Jadeja held the other end. He took Mohammed Siraj to cleaners in the 19th over.
Prasidh Krishna dismissed Brevis in the final over. His 23-ball 57 was studded with 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Fifty
Joint second-fastest fifty for CSK
Brevis completed his half-century off just 19 balls, now the joint second-fastest for CSK (by balls) in the IPL.
He shares the record with Moeen Ali (vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, 2022,) and Ajinkya Rahane (vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, 2023).
They are only behind Suresh Raina, who slammed a 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014.
Milestone
Brevis attains this feat
As mentioned, during the innings, Brevis raced to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The South African batter reached the landmark in his 87th T20 (82 innings). He has a strike rate of over 146 in the format.
Brevis's tally includes nine half-centuries and a ton. He has also played two T20Is for SA.
Over 400 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL.
IPL
A look at his IPL stats
In Ahmedabad, Brevis raced to his second half-century in the IPL.
In 16 IPL games, the Proteas batter owns 455 runs at an average of 28.43. He has a strike rate of over 150.
Brevis, who was a wild-card entrant for CSK, finished the season with 225 runs from six games at a strike rate of 180 (13 fours and 17 sixes).