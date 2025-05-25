What's the story

A whirlwind knock from Dewald Brevis powered Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Brevis once again gave an exhibition of his exhilarating strokes as the Super Kings registered their highest score this season.

The 22-year-old, who hammered a 23-ball 57, also completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Here are the key stats.