As mentioned, the RCB talisman, currently the season's Orange Cap holder and IPL's highest run-scorer, leads the list with 10 fifty-plus scores against CSK.

With his latest fifty, he now has 1,146 runs across 34 innings against CSK at 38.20 and a strike rate of 127.75.

As per ESPNcricinfo, his highest score is 90*.

Overall, Kohli has now raced to 8,509 IPL runs.