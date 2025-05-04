Who owns the most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL?
What's the story
In Match 51 of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 62 off 33 balls, showcasing his skills and consistency.
Meanwhile, this saw RCB beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs.
Notably, it was his 62nd IPL fifty and 10th fifty-plus score against CSK, surpassing the previous record of nine, held by three players.
We present players with the most 50+ scores against CSK.
#1
10 - Virat Kohli
As mentioned, the RCB talisman, currently the season's Orange Cap holder and IPL's highest run-scorer, leads the list with 10 fifty-plus scores against CSK.
With his latest fifty, he now has 1,146 runs across 34 innings against CSK at 38.20 and a strike rate of 127.75.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his highest score is 90*.
Overall, Kohli has now raced to 8,509 IPL runs.
#2
9 - Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan, who last played for PBKS in 2024, owned the joint record for most fifty-plus scores against CSK until Kohli broke it.
Shikhar Dhawan smashed nine fifty-plus scores against the franchise.
He boasts 1,057 runs at 44.04 alongside one hundred (HS: 101*).
Dhawan also has a strike rate of 131.79 against CSK.
Overall, he retired with 6,769 IPL runs at 35.26.
#2
9 - David Warner
David Warner is tied with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma for the second-most fifty-plus scores against CSK in IPL, with nine.
Across 21 innings, David Warner scored 696 runs against CSK at 33.14 while striking at 133.07, alongside a highest score of 90.
Overall, the player with the second-most IPL fifty-plus scores (62) retired with 6,565 runs at 40.52, including four centuries.
#2
9 - Rohit Sharma
Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma rounds out this elite list of players.
The MI star batter has amassed 972 runs against the franchise, including nine fifty-plus scores (36 innings).
Rohit also holds an average of 31.35, a strike rate of 130.99. His highest score vs CSK is 105*.
Overall, he has amassed 6,921 runs at 29.83.